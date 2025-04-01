Nole Gameday

Los Angeles Rams projected to make trade with Eagles for former FSU star in 2025 NFL Draft

The former Seminole could be lining up a reunion with several teammates from his time at Florida State.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL Draft is roughly three weeks away as hundreds of stars from the college levels prepare to make their professional football dreams a reality.

After producing ten draft picks last season, Florida State has a chance to see a former Seminole be selected in the first round for the third time in the last four years. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas has earned plenty of buzz after his showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and FSU's Pro Day.

Thomas is one of the top prospects at his position and depending on how the board shakes out, he could very well hear his name called on the first night of the draft later this month.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills GM addresses 'disappointed' statement surrounding Keon Coleman's performance

Mock drafts and projections are only continuing to pick up as one of the most important weekends of the offseason draws closer and closer.

In a mock draft from USA Today's Nate Davis published on Tuesday, Thomas finds himself landing on the West Coast with a few former teammates from his time at Florida State.

Davis got a little bold, projecting the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles to swap first-round picks. In the trade, the Eagles move up to snag Georgia's Mykel Williams at No. 26 while the Rams grab Thomas at No. 32.

"The reigning NFC West champs have done a fabulous job turning over their roster in the three years since they won Super Bowl 56," Davis wrote." But they could still use some size, youth and reliability at corner, and Thomas (6-2, 197) checks those boxes."

If the move were to happen, Thomas would join Jared Verse and Braden Fiske on the Rams. The trio all played a big part in Florida State winning its first ACC Championship in nine years back in 2023. Former Seminole Keir Thomas also played in garnet and gold.

Thomas chose to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following his third season at Florida State. In his lone year as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender on the roster. Thomas totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception in 12 games.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros