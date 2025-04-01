Los Angeles Rams projected to make trade with Eagles for former FSU star in 2025 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is roughly three weeks away as hundreds of stars from the college levels prepare to make their professional football dreams a reality.
After producing ten draft picks last season, Florida State has a chance to see a former Seminole be selected in the first round for the third time in the last four years. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas has earned plenty of buzz after his showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and FSU's Pro Day.
Thomas is one of the top prospects at his position and depending on how the board shakes out, he could very well hear his name called on the first night of the draft later this month.
Mock drafts and projections are only continuing to pick up as one of the most important weekends of the offseason draws closer and closer.
In a mock draft from USA Today's Nate Davis published on Tuesday, Thomas finds himself landing on the West Coast with a few former teammates from his time at Florida State.
Davis got a little bold, projecting the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles to swap first-round picks. In the trade, the Eagles move up to snag Georgia's Mykel Williams at No. 26 while the Rams grab Thomas at No. 32.
"The reigning NFC West champs have done a fabulous job turning over their roster in the three years since they won Super Bowl 56," Davis wrote." But they could still use some size, youth and reliability at corner, and Thomas (6-2, 197) checks those boxes."
If the move were to happen, Thomas would join Jared Verse and Braden Fiske on the Rams. The trio all played a big part in Florida State winning its first ACC Championship in nine years back in 2023. Former Seminole Keir Thomas also played in garnet and gold.
Thomas chose to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following his third season at Florida State. In his lone year as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender on the roster. Thomas totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception in 12 games.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
