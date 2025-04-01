Nole Gameday

Buffalo Bills GM addresses 'disappointed' statement surrounding Keon Coleman's performance

Coleman dealt with injuries throughout an up-and-down rookie season in Buffalo.

Dustin Lewis

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) watches the play on the Jumbotron during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) watches the play on the Jumbotron during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills had vast expectations when they selected former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman at the top of the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Super Bowl aspirations behind quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills nearly made it to the big game this past season but came up just short of their goal.

Coleman, in his own right, put together an up-and-down rookie season in Buffalo. He showed flashes of his potential but also missed time due to a wrist injury late in the middle of the year and never seemed to get back to 100%.

In an interview with the team's site on January 30, general manager Brandon Beane noted that he was a 'little disappointed' with Coleman after his return from injury. Beane thought that the rookie didn't look like the same player.

READ MORE: Star FSU Basketball center to enter transfer portal

"I would say, probably was a little disappointed in the return from injury. I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size," Beane said. "Some of that is youth, some of that is, I’m not sure how many injuries he’s had to overcome in-season and come back."

Beane took the time to clarify his comments at the annual NFL Owner's Meetings in Palm Beach earlier this week. He made it clear that he's not concerned about Coleman ahead of his second season with the Bills.

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) looks at a an official and points at a spot before lining up on the line of scrimmage during second half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There were a lot of positives in [my] comments [too]. Keon did a lot of good things if you break it down. And I want to remind people, this young man was twenty-one years old," Beane said according to Buffalo Bills On SI. "I didn't have it all together at twenty-one so...I want us all to remember to be fair. Playing receiver is hard...so I'm not sitting here today concerned about where Keon Coleman's at..."

The young wide receiver will be looking to build on his rookie campaign this offseason. Last fall, Coleman totaled 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He caught four passes for 125 yards in a 34-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans on October 20.

With that being said, Coleman only totaled three receptions for 22 yards on eight total targets in three playoff games.

Reflecting On Keon Coleman's Time At Florida State

Coleman transferred to Florida State in the spring of 2023 and didn't practice with the Seminoles until fall camp. With that being said, it was evident from his first outing in garnet and gold that he had a chance to be a special piece on an offense that was filled with weapons and a veteran quarterback.

The Louisiana made his FSU debut against his home state LSU Tigers. It was a record-setting night as Coleman caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first Seminole to record 100+ receiving yards and three scores in their first game with the program.

Keon Coleman
Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) celebrates a touchdown score against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Coleman went on to make plenty of highlight plays, including a jaw-dropping hurdle against Southern Miss, a one-handed snag against Syracuse, and the game-winning overtime touchdown that cemented Florida State's victory over Clemson in Death Valley.

In total, he caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns while returning 25 punts for 300 yards. Coleman was named a first-team All-ACC wide receiver, all-purpose player, and return specialist. He was the first player in FSU history to earn three first-team all-conference honors in a single season.

Coleman only spent one season in Tallahassee but his impact was evident. He's tied with E.G. Green, Snoop Minnis, Talman Gardner, and Craphonso Thorpe for No. 8 on the list for FSU's most receiving touchdowns in a season.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros