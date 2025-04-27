New York Giants bringing in former FSU Football offensive weapon for rookie minicamp
The undrafted free agent market has been buzzing for the last 15 hours following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. There is still plenty of talent available and teams are searching for the next diamonds in the rough as the offseason chugs on.
Florida State only had two players selected this year but plenty of former Seminole standouts are finding homes as undrafted free agents.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, former FSU wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas has landed with the New York Giants. Douglas accepted an invitation to participate in New York's rookie minicamp where he'll hope to impress enough to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.
Douglas spent five seasons in Tallahassee as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. Despite Florida State's disappointing campaign, he had a career year in 2024, catching 32 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns.
The Louisiana native led the Seminoles in receiving in six games, including a season-high 86 yards and the game-winning touchdown on four receptions in FSU's 14-9 victory against Cal. He added a 71-yard touchdown against Charleston Southern.
Douglas hauled in a career-high six receptions for 114 yards in Florida State's 24-7 victory against Pittsburgh in 2023. His biggest moment in garnet and gold came in 2021 when he recorded a 59-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to set up the Seminoles' game-winning touchdown over Miami.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound athlete spent time at wide receiver and running back at Florida State. In total, he appeared in 49 games and made 15 starts. Douglas caught 77 passes for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing 27 times for 87 yards. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 254 yards (18.1 yards per return).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
