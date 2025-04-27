Kansas City Chiefs sign priority undrafted free agent from FSU Football
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another former Florida State defender to their roster.
According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs have signed cornerback Kevin Knowles II to a priority undrafted free agent deal. The contract includes a $20K signing bonus and $200K in guaranteed salary.
Knowles II had a solid showing at FSU's Pro Day last month, recording a 4.48 40-yard dash, 4.27 shuttle, 41" vertical jump and 10'06" broad jump.
The Florida native is coming off a four-year career with the Seminoles where he was consistently a starter or member of the rotation. Knowles II battled through a handful of injuries during his time in garnet and gold.
In 2024, Knowles II totaled a career-best 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass deflections. He appeared in all 12 games and made 11 starts. Knowles II was honored with FSU's Monk Bonasorte Award which goes to the defensive player with the most heart.
Knowles II was FSU's Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2021.
In total, Knowles II appeared in 50 games and made 32 starts. He recorded 113 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, 11 pass deflections, and one interception.
Knowles II joins defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and defensive end Janarius Robinson on Kansas City's roster.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
