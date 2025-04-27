Kansas City Chiefs sign priority undrafted free agent from FSU Football

Nole Gameday

Another former Seminole is joining the Chiefs.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another former Florida State defender to their roster.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs have signed cornerback Kevin Knowles II to a priority undrafted free agent deal. The contract includes a $20K signing bonus and $200K in guaranteed salary.

Knowles II had a solid showing at FSU's Pro Day last month, recording a 4.48 40-yard dash, 4.27 shuttle, 41" vertical jump and 10'06" broad jump.

The Florida native is coming off a four-year career with the Seminoles where he was consistently a starter or member of the rotation. Knowles II battled through a handful of injuries during his time in garnet and gold.

In 2024, Knowles II totaled a career-best 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass deflections. He appeared in all 12 games and made 11 starts. Knowles II was honored with FSU's Monk Bonasorte Award which goes to the defensive player with the most heart.

Knowles II was FSU's Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2021.

In total, Knowles II appeared in 50 games and made 32 starts. He recorded 113 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, 11 pass deflections, and one interception.

Knowles II joins defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and defensive end Janarius Robinson on Kansas City's roster.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

