NFL Suspends Former Florida State Star For Illegal Contact
The NFL has suspended former Florida State star and LA Chargers safety Derwin James for one game without pay due to “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.”
The suspension was issued after he lowered his helmet and delivered a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the Chargers' 20-10 loss last Sunday. It wasn't the first penalty for James in the matchup, as he had been flagged for a facemask earlier in the contest.
During the third quarter of Sunday's Chargers-Steelers game you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules. The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end, Pat Freiermuth. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player.- Jon Runyan, NFL VP of Operations
Pending appeal, the suspension couldn't come at a worse time for Chargers fans, as the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions, are set to travel to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 29.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left the Steelers game with an ankle injury, and there is a possibility he won't compete in the matchup against the Chiefs. Having stars on both sides of the ball absent or injured could prove detrimental for a 2-1 team looking to make strides early in the season.
The 6'2'' 218-pound Pro Bowler has 15 tackles on the season including a sack. He has spent seven years in the NFL after being taken in the first round out of Florida State by the Chargers in 2018.
