Orange Bowl Committee announces former FSU Football star as new president
The Orange Bowl Committee (OBC), a nonprofit sports organization, is proud to announce that Henri W. Crockett has been named the Orange Bowl Committee's 87th president and chair. A dedicated philanthropist and former collegiate and professional football player, Crockett is co-founder and president of the Crockett Foundation, a Broward County-based non-profit providing innovative after-school and summer youth development and coding programs for middle school students. He is the first Orange Bowl alum to be named president and succeeds the immediate past president & chair, Bradley D. Houser.
In this role, Crockett will support the Orange Bowl Committee's commitment to the South Florida community, including a full slate of events highlighted by the 2026 College Football Playoff (CFP) Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 1, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Orange Bowl Committee will also play a key role in hosting the 2026 CFP National Championship Game on January 19, 2026, in its leadership role with the 2026 CFPNCG Miami Host Committee.
The Orange Bowl Committee was established in 1935 with the mission of generating tourism and economic impact for South Florida through an annual football game and supporting events. Since the organization’s inception, millions of dollars have been injected into the local economy and continues to leave an indelible mark on the neighborhoods and people it serves. Over the past two decades, Orange Bowl and its partners have committed more than $50 million to improving the South Florida community through its Orange Bowl Cares program, which is comprised of four pillars: Youth Sports, Education, Community Engagement and Legacy Programs.
“It is an incredible honor to become the 87th President of the Orange Bowl Committee, an organization that has shaped my life both as a player and as a member of the South Florida community,” said Crockett. “The opportunity to serve in this leadership capacity is an extension of my lifelong commitment to uplifting others, especially our youth, through sports, education, and mentorship. I’m excited to help lead this legacy into the future and create lasting impact for our region.”
A native of Pompano Beach, Fla., Crockett earned an athletic scholarship to Florida State University, where he was part of the Seminoles’ ACC Championship teams from 1993 to 1997. Crockett was a key member of the Seminoles’ national championship team, which defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 18-16 in the 1994 Orange Bowl. This accomplishment marks history as Crockett has become the first former Orange Bowl player to hold the position of president. In 1997, Crockett was drafted in the 4th round of the NFL Draft and played professional football for seven seasons, including five with the Atlanta Falcons and two with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a starting linebacker for the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII in 1998.
The Crockett Foundation bolsters youth empowerment through impactful community engagements, such as its Crockett Foundation Weekend, which includes a black-tie gala, golf tournament, and youth football camp. The Foundation’s annual Community Health Festival, launched in 2009, has become a staple event in Broward County, promoting positive lifestyle choices and health education for local families. To learn more about the foundation and how to get involved, visit its signature Sips & Cigars fundraising event on March 29.
Crockett’s business success includes serving as the president and CEO of South Florida Development & Investment Company, Guaranteed Enterprise Trucking Services, and Vanity Salon. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminology from Florida State University and is an active alumnus of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Michael E. Moran moves into Crockett’s former role as president-elect and will serve as the 88th president & chair during the 2026-27 year. Hector Tundidor Jr. will serve as first vice-chair and will become president & chair in 2027-28. Eric L. Poms enters his 20th year as the chief executive officer and his 32nd year with the Orange Bowl Committee.
