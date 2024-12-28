San Francisco 49ers' Renardo Green Named Top-5 'Lockdown' Corner in Week 16
Former Florida State star cornerback Renardo Green spent five seasons with the Seminoles after coming in as a 3-star prospect out of Orlando, Florida. He had a breakout year in 2022, playing a pivotal role in leading the Seminole defense to their first bowl game (and victory) over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Mike Norvell era.
In 2023, Green continued to shine, recording 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, and one interception, earning him a spot in the 2024 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the second round by the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, that production has carried over to the NFL, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) has listed Green as the No. 3 lockdown corner after their 29-17 loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.
"Lockdown Coverage" is a new metric from PFF and, although self-explanatory, its website describes it as a "metric focusing on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open. It excludes plays where the defender intentionally gives up space to protect the first-down marker or limit yards after the catch."
Despite the loss, Green showed that he could match up with the best of the best going against Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and graded out with an 81.82 lockdown percentage on 11 opportunities as he continues to perform at the next level.
Other former FSU stars who made it into the top 15 are Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (71.43%, seven opportunities) and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (61.11%, 18 opportunities). Green currently ranks 12th in the NFL with a coverage grade of 76.5 on 325 coverage snaps on the season per PFF.com.
Former Florida State star and LA Charger Derwin James, Jr. currently leads the pack of FSU Alumni in the NFL, coming in at No. 11 on the season with 57.14% on 90 opportunities on the year. Comparatively, Green sits at No. 18 at 53.26% on 92 chances.
Green will have a chance to continue his rookie season success when the 49ers take on the Detroit Lions at home on Monday at 8:15 p.m. He heads into the matchup with 61 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.
