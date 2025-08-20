Scary moment for former FSU star Johnny Wilson at Eagles training camp
The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles only have one former Florida State star on their roster ahead of the 2025 season.
The Eagles selected wide receiver Johnny Wilson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson spent most of his rookie season as a backup, appearing in 16 games and making four starts. He caught five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown en route to securing his first ring at the professional level.
Wilson is hoping to take on a bigger role in Philadelphia in year two. He recently showcased his potential in the Eagles' preseason opener.
However, Wilson is now dealing with a setback in the latter stages of training camp.
Johnny Wilson Carted Off During Eagles' Practice
According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Wilson was carted off with what appeared to be a left leg injury during Philadelphia's practice on Tuesday. Wilson went down after being rolled up on by an offensive lineman on a rush by Saquon Barkley, punching the ground in frustration.
After going into the injury tent, Wilson was carted back into the facility. It's not immediately clear how serious the ailment is, though it is worth noting the season opener is only 15 days away.
Wilson's availability will ultimately determine where he stands on the Eagles' 53-man roster. He appeared to improve his odds of making the team with his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 7.
In Philadelphia's 34-27 victory, Wilson caught three passes for 73 yards, averaging 24.3 yards per catch. He had a couple of impressive jump balls, showing off all of his length at 6-foot-6, 228 pounds.
Wilson Was A Success Story At Florida State
Wilson began his college career at Arizona State and didn't have much production upon arriving at Florida State. However, the Seminoles recognized his potential and he instantly entered the starting lineup in Tallahassee.
Though his consistency left much to be desired, when Wilson was at his best, he was unguardable. Just look at his performance against Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl when he caught eight passes for 203 yards, including a 58-yard catch to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning field goal. In the process, Wilson set FSU's bowl record for receiving yards.
Wilson returned in 2023 to lead Florida State to its first ACC Championship since 2014.
in two years with the Seminoles, Wilson caught 84 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named second-team All-ACC in 2022 and third-team All-ACC in 2023.
