Florida State's linebacker depth shaping up as defensive strength
With just a little under two weeks to go until the Florida State Seminoles take on Alabama for their season opener, competition remains at an all-time high. FSU's new defense has been tested time and time again throughout fall camp as they search for the right pieces to fit Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme.
Linebackers coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Monday to give an update on his group ahead of the matchup.
"I'm very excited about our linebacker group. We have great depth," Papuchis said. " I really feel like there are six guys that have competed really hard through the training camp and really through all of summer and really spring ball, if you go back that far, that are going to have an opportunity to help us."
Caleb LaVallee Nearing Return From Injury
One of those players expected to help is Caleb LaVelle, who missed most of the offseason dealing with an injury suffered during the spring. Papuchis emphasized the group’s depth throughout fall camp, noting that several players have stepped up during practices and meetings.
With multiple contributors already in the rotation, Papuchis said the unit is only going to get stronger as the season approaches.
"We get Caleb back at some point," Papuchis continued. "That's going to even create more depth for us. So I've been really pleased with the approach in the meeting room, the approach on the practice field, and I'm excited about what this group has the potential to be."
The Return Game is Taking Shape
Dating back to the 1990s, Florida State has made its mark with special teams game changers. In 2025, a new cast of athletes will battle to carry that tradition forward. Papuchis highlighted running back Jaylin Lucas, along with wide receivers Squirrel White, Duce Robinson, and sophomore BJ Gibson.
"I think Jaylin Lucas is a guy that can be dynamic with the ball in his hands... Squirrel White's another one that I think, you know, ball in hand is a guy that we want to create opportunities for him in the return game," Papuchis said. "BJ Gibson is a guy who I think has really grown a lot as a punt return potential guy, and even Duce Robinson has been back there catching balls. So we're going to have options."
With depth continuing to build at linebacker and multiple weapons emerging on special teams, Papuchis sees a unit that can impact games in more ways than one. As the countdown to Alabama narrows, Florida State’s ability to lean on both experience and explosiveness could prove decisive in how the season begins.
Papuchis' full interview can be seen below.
