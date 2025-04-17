Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyeing former FSU football star
The 2025 NFL Draft is exactly one week away from kicking off in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Over the last few weeks, teams have been bringing in prospects for top-30 pre-draft visits to gather more information about the players they'll be adding to their rosters next weekend.
Wednesday marked the final day of visits before the draft gets underway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in a late visitor as former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas was in the building to meet with the franchise. Thomas shared a snippet of the trip on his Instagram.
The Buccaneers will likely be investing in the defensive backfield this offseason. As of now, the team has three picks in the top 100; No. 19, No. 53, and, No. 84.
Thomas is projected to go off the board before the conclusion of the second round. Most recent mock drafts have had him being selected in the 40s.
Still, it would be pretty cool if another former FSU standout got to stick around in the Sunshine State. The Buccaneers haven't drafted a player out of Tallahassee since Roberto Aguayo in 2016. General Manager Jason Licht might be holding a grudge after the way that one unfolded.
Whether it's the Buccaneers or somewhere else, Thomas will hear his name called on draft weekend. He previously took a pre-draft visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
