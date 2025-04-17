Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyeing former FSU football star

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole could be sticking around in the Sunshine State.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is exactly one week away from kicking off in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Over the last few weeks, teams have been bringing in prospects for top-30 pre-draft visits to gather more information about the players they'll be adding to their rosters next weekend.

Wednesday marked the final day of visits before the draft gets underway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in a late visitor as former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas was in the building to meet with the franchise. Thomas shared a snippet of the trip on his Instagram.

The Buccaneers will likely be investing in the defensive backfield this offseason. As of now, the team has three picks in the top 100; No. 19, No. 53, and, No. 84.

Thomas is projected to go off the board before the conclusion of the second round. Most recent mock drafts have had him being selected in the 40s.

Still, it would be pretty cool if another former FSU standout got to stick around in the Sunshine State. The Buccaneers haven't drafted a player out of Tallahassee since Roberto Aguayo in 2016. General Manager Jason Licht might be holding a grudge after the way that one unfolded.

Whether it's the Buccaneers or somewhere else, Thomas will hear his name called on draft weekend. He previously took a pre-draft visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Dustin Lewis
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

