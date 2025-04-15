Nole Gameday

Florida State wide receiver entering transfer portal after signing in December

A member of #Tribe25 is quickly moving on from the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State added roughly 40 newcomers to the program through its 2025 signing class. The majority of the fresh faces arrived this winter to go through offseason conditioning and spring practice with the program.

One member of Tribe25 is already departing from Tallahassee. According to Noles247, junior wide receiver Jordan Scott plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the spring window begins on Wednesday, April 16. The Seminoles have already removed Scott from the roster.

Underclassmen from around the country will have ten days to enter the portal to retain eligibility for the upcoming season.

Scott signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect out of the JUCO ranks in December. He flipped to the Seminoles from Arizona State shortly before the Early Signing Period. Standing at 6-foot-7, Scott drew comparisons to former star Johnny Wilson for his size and range.

READ MORE: FSU football's Mike Norvell opens up about historically awful 2024 season

However, Scott wasn't mentioned often by Florida State's coaching staff during spring practice. Instead, praise fell on other new weapons such as USC transfer Duce Robinson and true freshman Jayvan Boggs.

During his second season at the JUCO level, Scott caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch and had four grabs of 30+ yards, including a 62-yard reception. Scott had games of 100+ yards with a season-best six catches for 108 yards and a score in a loss to Jones College on October 24.

This is an unexpected loss for Florida State's wide receiver room. The position group is already dealing with numerous injuries as Robinson, Squirrel White, Hykeem Williams, Lawayne McCoy, and Tae'Shaun Gelsey, among others, have missed time this spring.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Florida State kicks the tires on potential transfers over the next few weeks. It feels like the Seminoles are still missing another reliable piece to help turn around a passing attack that disappointed last fall. Robinson and White are really the only proven options at this time.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football