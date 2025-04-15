Florida State wide receiver entering transfer portal after signing in December
Florida State added roughly 40 newcomers to the program through its 2025 signing class. The majority of the fresh faces arrived this winter to go through offseason conditioning and spring practice with the program.
One member of Tribe25 is already departing from Tallahassee. According to Noles247, junior wide receiver Jordan Scott plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the spring window begins on Wednesday, April 16. The Seminoles have already removed Scott from the roster.
Underclassmen from around the country will have ten days to enter the portal to retain eligibility for the upcoming season.
Scott signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect out of the JUCO ranks in December. He flipped to the Seminoles from Arizona State shortly before the Early Signing Period. Standing at 6-foot-7, Scott drew comparisons to former star Johnny Wilson for his size and range.
However, Scott wasn't mentioned often by Florida State's coaching staff during spring practice. Instead, praise fell on other new weapons such as USC transfer Duce Robinson and true freshman Jayvan Boggs.
During his second season at the JUCO level, Scott caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch and had four grabs of 30+ yards, including a 62-yard reception. Scott had games of 100+ yards with a season-best six catches for 108 yards and a score in a loss to Jones College on October 24.
This is an unexpected loss for Florida State's wide receiver room. The position group is already dealing with numerous injuries as Robinson, Squirrel White, Hykeem Williams, Lawayne McCoy, and Tae'Shaun Gelsey, among others, have missed time this spring.
It wouldn't be a surprise if Florida State kicks the tires on potential transfers over the next few weeks. It feels like the Seminoles are still missing another reliable piece to help turn around a passing attack that disappointed last fall. Robinson and White are really the only proven options at this time.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
