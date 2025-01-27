Two Florida State players listed as 'top-prospects' in the 2026 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft rounding the corner of spring, top prospects around the country are gearing up for the NFL Combine in February. Multiple Florida State players, such as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald, punter Alex Mastromanno, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, have declared their intentions to play at the next level.
ESPN has already named both Fitzgerald and Mastromanno as top prospects at their position, but that hasn't stopped analysts and NFL scouts from looking ahead at who could have an impact in the draft after the 2025 season. ESPN's Matt Miller has named two Seminoles in his early look at the 2026 NFL Draft, both defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr. and wide receiver Duce Robinson made the list.
If you've ever stood next to Jackson, the first thing that would stand out would be his size. He's a towering 6'5', 330-pound anomaly of a human being, and that is the first thing scouts that I've talked to comment on. He has the prototypical NFL body type. Listed next to Alabama's LT Overton and Clemson's Peter Woods, Miller believes that another productive season from the Havana, FL native would put him near the top of his position group.
"At 6-5, 330 pounds, Jackson has the dimensions of a space-eating defensive tackle and the agility and movement skills of a smaller defensive end." Miller said of Jackson. "He had 3.5 sacks in 2024 and would have had a top-100 grade from NFL scouts if he had entered the upcoming draft, but a breakout season in 2025 could make his draft stock rise even more."
Speaking of size, Florida State landed one of the top wide receiver transfers in the offseason by locking in legacy wide receiver Duce Robinson out of USC. He is 6'6'', 220 pounds, and is considered "a sleeper" by Miller. In 2024, Robinson played in 12 games, starting in five of them, and tallied 23 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns.
Although Robinson has not yet suited up in garnet and gold, the way that FSU head coach Mike Norvell and new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn are sharpening their offense will definitely highlight his playmaking ability. Norvell has already sent multiple receivers into the NFL, with the most recent being Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman and Philadelphia Eagles' Johnny Wilson (both transfers), so it wouldn't be a surprise if another transfer ends up in the league.
While this is an early list, both players have a chance to hear their names called on April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
