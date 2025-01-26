Florida State wide receiver showing off versatility, playing baseball this spring
After finishing the football season in late November, Florida State two-sport athlete BJ Gibson has been seen taking some hacks with the baseball team as he will play for head coach Link Jarrett this baseball season. Brett Nevitt of Noles247 provided video footage of Gibson's swings.
It is strange to see snow near the batter's box (or anywhere for that matter) at Dick Howser Stadium.
Gibson continuously found himself fighting off pitches and was a little late at times. He did square one up that looks like it was at least a deep fly ball to the outfield.
Gibson keeps a relatively wide stance which makes sense for a player returning to the diamond after months of not playing, especially after not taking batting practice from live hitters. Keeping a wide stance can aid in reducing your time to load your stance (prepare for an incoming pitch) and increase your margin for error in connecting with the baseball.
While it might take a few weeks for Gibson to get used to the baseball field once again, there is certainly some potential there.
Gibson was originally committed to the Tennessee Volunteers to play baseball (which, FSU baseball fans are sadly aware that the Volunteers just won the College World Series), but decided to come to Tallahassee and be a two-sport athlete instead.
During the 2024 season, Gibson caught two passes for a total of 14 yards for the Seminoles. He's expected to compete for a role in the wide receiver rotation this coming fall.
Fellow #Tribe24 signees, running back Kam Davis and wide receiver Camdon Frier, also played baseball during their prep careers. Davis is expected to play for Link Davis at some point in garnet and gold while Frier was sidelined due to a season-ending leg injury for the majority of his freshman season.
