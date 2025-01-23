Former FSU Special Teamers Named In ESPN's Top Ten Kickers and Punters NFL Draft List
Former Florida State special teamers, placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald and punter Alex Mastromanno both appear on ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper's top ten "kickers and punters" list heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
On the list, Fitzgerald comes in at No. 3 (2nd PK off the board) while Mastromanno comes in at No. 8 (4th punter off the board).
Both Fitzgerald and Mastromanno had stellar seasons in 2024 and were considered for the Lou Groza and Ray Guy Awards, respectively.
Voted a First-Team All-American by MaxPreps coming out of high school, Fitzgerald eventually lived up to the hype.
After a shaky start in his first three years with the Seminoles, he made about 65% of his kicks. However, in 2023 and 2024, Fitzgerald only missed three field goal attempts (19-21 in 2023, 13-14 in 2024), making him one of the most efficient kickers in the country.
His lone miss in 2024 was due to a high snap from the FSU long-snapper which led punter Alex Mastromanno to mishandle the ball and resulted in a putrid field goal attempt. The FSU record books do not even count this as a miss for Fitzgerald.
Moreover, the FSU kicker has not missed a kick from 50 yards or longer since the 2022 season. He also made a 59-yarder against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season.
As for Mastromanno, the Florida State redshirt senior punter was FSU’s career record holder for punts, punting average and total punting yards, Mastromanno ranked second in the nation with an average of 45.6 net yards per punt. He added 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 18 fair catches, a long of 65 and just two touchbacks.
Before Mastromanno, FSU’s last consensus All-Americans at any position were running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end DeMarcus Walker in 2016.
