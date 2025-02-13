Nole Gameday

Two Florida State Seminoles expected to be taken early in the 2025 NFL Draft

There could be another first-rounder coming out of Florida State.

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) warms up before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
2024 wasn't the year that Florida State fans expected following a 2023 ACC Championship run and outrage after FSU's historic playoff snub. The Seminoles went 2-10 last season, setting into motion a complete overhaul in staff and a deeper dive into their roster to reconstruct their program.

But it isn't all dark clouds and stormy waters ahead for the Seminoles. Florida State holds a top-20 recruiting class and No. 7 transfer class heading into 2025 and has some potential breakout rookies headed into the NFL this year.

NFL.com analyst Chad Rueter has two former 'Noles set to go early on in the NFL Draft. FSU could see yet another first-rounder in defensive back Azaraeye'h Thomas.

"The Vikings face the possibility of a near-complete turnover at the cornerback position this offseason, with four veterans -- including starters Stephon Gilmore and Byron Murphey-- scheduled for free agency," Rueter wrote "Thomas' size (6-1, 191) and aggressiveness in coverage make him a first-round value."

Thomas landing in the first round at No. 30 isn't surprising. He developed into a staple on the Seminole defense after 37 games in three seasons. He amassed 95 tackles, nine for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Thomas was one of the bright spots last year, ending the season with a 76.4 defensive grade by PFF.com

Rueter has former FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer being selected on day two with the No. 55 overall pick by the Chargers. If that happens, he will be reuniting with former FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who now coaches safeties in LA.

Florida State Seminoles defensive end Patrick Payton celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Joshua Farmer
Farmer spent four-years in Tallahassee, playing in 42 games on the defensive front. He has 80 tackles, 21 for a loss, 11 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Watch for both Thomas and Farmer in the 2025 NFL Draft starting on April 24.

