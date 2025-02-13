Nole Gameday

Three Seminoles to represent Florida State at 2025 NFL Combine

A trio of former Seminoles will have a chance to impress in Indianapolis.

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State had ten players drafted into the NFL last year. While that number won't be the same in 2025, there are still a few Seminoles who are putting themselves into position to begin a professional career.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the full list of participants in the upcoming scouting combine in Indianapolis. Three former 'Noles will be representing Florida State as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald will take part in the pre-draft event.

All three players recently competed at the Reese's Senior Bowl with Thomas and Farmer both earning their flowers from media members in attendance. Thomas, in particular, is starting to get some buzz as a potential first-round pick and a strong showing at the combine would continue to aid his climb up draft boards.

The NFL Combine is scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 2. Last year, running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, cornerback Jarrian Jones, and cornerback Renardo Green stole the show. All five went on to be drafted in the top-100.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

