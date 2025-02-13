Three Seminoles to represent Florida State at 2025 NFL Combine
Florida State had ten players drafted into the NFL last year. While that number won't be the same in 2025, there are still a few Seminoles who are putting themselves into position to begin a professional career.
On Thursday, the NFL announced the full list of participants in the upcoming scouting combine in Indianapolis. Three former 'Noles will be representing Florida State as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald will take part in the pre-draft event.
All three players recently competed at the Reese's Senior Bowl with Thomas and Farmer both earning their flowers from media members in attendance. Thomas, in particular, is starting to get some buzz as a potential first-round pick and a strong showing at the combine would continue to aid his climb up draft boards.
The NFL Combine is scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 2. Last year, running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, cornerback Jarrian Jones, and cornerback Renardo Green stole the show. All five went on to be drafted in the top-100.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
