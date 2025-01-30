Two former Florida State standouts invited to 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Combine is less than a month away with the annual event taking place in Indianapolis from February 27-March 2. It'll be an important period for prospects looking to bump up their stock and impress franchises ahead of the draft later this year.
Florida State will have at least two representatives taking part in the festivities. Former Seminole standouts, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, both announced on social media that they have accepted invitations to the combine.
READ MORE: Luke Petitbon shares Thomas Castellanos played role in recruiting him to Florida State
The pair of early declarations are trying to rise up the draft boards this offseason. Thomas and Farmer are currently participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl alongside All-American kicker Ryan Fitzgerald. It wouldn't be a surprise if Fitzgerald and All-American punter Ryan Fitzgerald ended up making appearances at the combine as well.
Thomas has been earning buzz as a potential first-round pick while Farmer could be selected anytime between day two and day three.
In 2024, Florida State sent 12 former players to the combine, including Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick, Jared Verse, who is the favorite to win AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Reflecting On Azareye'h Thomas's Career At Florida State
Thomas signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Niceville High School. He instantly jumped into the rotation in the defensive backfield as a true freshman, recording 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and one pass deflection.
In 2023, Thomas played an important role for one of the top defenses in the country. He totaled 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and ten pass deflections. Thomas tied for fourth in the conference in pass deflections as the Seminoles won their first ACC Championship in nine years. He was honored with the Bill McGrotha Award.
This past season didn't go to plan but Thomas still had a career year, finishing with 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass deflections. He played the most snaps on the roster and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closer defender (Patrick Payton, 579). Thomas had 5+ tackles in six games, including three games where he finished with six total tackles. He was named an honorable mention All-ACC for his performance.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound cornerback has the size and skill that NFL teams covet.
Reflecting On Joshua Farmer's Career At Florida State
Farmer was one of the first high school recruits to commit to Mike Norvell and he signed with FSU as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. It took some time for him to mature in the weight room but he developed into a physical freak. He entered the program at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, and bulked up to 318 pounds by the time his college career concluded.
The Florida native spent the last two seasons as a starter on Florida State's defensive line. He helped man one of the top defensive fronts in the country during the Seminoles' run to the ACC Championship in 2023. Over the last two years, Farmer totaled 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.
Farmer was named an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2024 and earned FSU's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award. He represented Florida State as a captain in eight games.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry