Two FSU Football players drop in NFL.com's updated mock draft after combine
The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching next month, and draft analysts around the country are ranking some of the best players in the country who tested at the NFL Combine last month. Florida State sent multiple players to the combine, but two of them are popping up on nearly every mock draft that hits the digital newsstands.
NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently released his updated top-50 NFL Draft prospects after the combine, and twp former FSU stars made the list; cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.
Thomas opted out of the 40-yard dash alongside most of the other drills but did record a 10'2'' broad jump. Jeremiah thinks that he has the foundational tools to become a reliable starter but could use some work on his tacking and release. He ranked Thomas at No. 42, which is four spots lower than his previous ranking at No. 38.
"From off coverage, he’s effective playing from a side-turn, where he can explode and drive on in-breaking routes. He isn’t a violent tackler, but he’s more than willing and he can effectively get runners on the ground," Jeremiah wrote. "He displays effort to chase plays from the back side. Sources from Florida State rave about his intelligence and character. Overall, Thomas has some areas to clean up, but he has the foundational tools of a dependable starter."
Farmer clocked a 5.11 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.77 10-yard split. He also had a 9'4'' broad jump, 26 reps at bench press, and a 29'' vertical. Jeremiah himself raved about Farmer's performance during drills during the combine and has him ranked at No. 42, although he did drop him one notch from his previous ranking of No. 41.
"Against the pass, he has a quick first step and push-the-pocket power. He can win early when slanting and he flashes the ability to stack moves together when his initial move is thwarted. Against the run, he faced double-teams quite a bit, but he can sink his weight and hold up fine," Jeremiah wrote of Farmer. "He can stack single blocks easily. He has a lot of shock in his hands to jolt and free himself."
Both players will have a chance to further showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts at Florida State's Pro Day on Friday, March 21, ahead of the NFL Draft. The draft takes place from April 24 to 26.
