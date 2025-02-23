Two FSU Football standouts listed in ESPN's Top 50 2025 NFL Draft rankings
The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching—set for April 24—and the NFL Combine is right on our doorstep this coming week. While the Florida State Seminoles won't lead the ACC in draft picks like they did a season ago, there will be some talent coming out of Tallahassee this year.
ESPN's Matt Miller released his updated list of the top 50 prospects expected to head to the league and two former 'Noles made the cut.
Niceville, Florida native Azareye'h Thomas spent three seasons at FSU and finished second on the team in tackles (52) and one for a loss last year, adding his second career interception. He played in 37 games in garnet and gold accumulating 95 tackles, nine for a loss, 15 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team.
After an impressive Senior Bowl appearance, Thomas' draft stock moved up in Miller's eyes, and he sees him as a potential first-rounder.
"Thomas was just outside of the top 50 during my January update, but a big Senior Bowl week sent me back to the tape. I wanted to confirm that the closing speed and playmaking ability I saw in Mobile were legit, and they were," Miller wrote. "Thomas is an ideal press-man cornerback with the length (32½-inch arms) and speed to stick with receivers down the field. Questions about his lower-body power were answered at the Senior Bowl, putting him into fringe first-round territory."
Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer spent four years at Florida State, recording 74 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He was also a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team and was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024.
Landing at No. 48 on the list, an impressive combine performance could push him up on NFL franchise's draft charts.
"An active, agile pass-rushing 3-technique, Farmer impressed during Senior Bowl week with his movement ability at 314 pounds," Miller continued. "He has an explosive first step and quickly gets into his pass-rush moves. He can knife through linemen and possesses the quickness to squirt through gaps in pass protection. Farmer was one of my winners at the Senior Bowl and should test well at the combine."
With combine evaluations on the horizon set to further boost their stock, the future looks bright—not just for these individual prospects but for the storied program as a whole.
