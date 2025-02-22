Nole Gameday

Popular Jameis Winston meme makes its way to the NBA

Detroit ate some 'W's on Friday night.

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen celebrates with quarterback Jameis Winston (2) after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
By now, basically the entire country is familiar with the magical meme maker that is former Florida State star and NFL veteran, Jameis Winston. His antics rose to new heights this past season as Winston went viral for his pregame speeches and celebrations with the Cleveland Browns.

Networks are beginning to realize a star is in the making as Winston served as a digital correspondent for FOX Sports at Super Bowl LIX. It didn't take long for him to become the center of attention at the big game and around the city of New Orleans as he had plenty of hilarious run-ins with fans, players, coaches, and celebrities.

Winston even watched the Super Bowl from the stands alongside FSU alum and renowned comedian, Bert Kreischer. The broadcast certainly got more entertaining as the action on the field transpired into a blowout.

The Winston memes are even beginning to make their way to the NBA. On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons took down the San Antonio Spurs, 125-110, marking their seventh win in the last nine games.

With the Pistons literally eating Ws, veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had to put on his best Winston impression as he ran off the court.

"What did Jameis Winston do?" Hardaway Jr. exclaimed before chomping down on a well-earned W. He knocked down three triples in Detroit's home victory.

Winston is slated to hit free agency this offseason but don't expect the stream of content to let up anytime in the near future.

