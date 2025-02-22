Popular Jameis Winston meme makes its way to the NBA
By now, basically the entire country is familiar with the magical meme maker that is former Florida State star and NFL veteran, Jameis Winston. His antics rose to new heights this past season as Winston went viral for his pregame speeches and celebrations with the Cleveland Browns.
Networks are beginning to realize a star is in the making as Winston served as a digital correspondent for FOX Sports at Super Bowl LIX. It didn't take long for him to become the center of attention at the big game and around the city of New Orleans as he had plenty of hilarious run-ins with fans, players, coaches, and celebrities.
Winston even watched the Super Bowl from the stands alongside FSU alum and renowned comedian, Bert Kreischer. The broadcast certainly got more entertaining as the action on the field transpired into a blowout.
The Winston memes are even beginning to make their way to the NBA. On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons took down the San Antonio Spurs, 125-110, marking their seventh win in the last nine games.
With the Pistons literally eating Ws, veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had to put on his best Winston impression as he ran off the court.
"What did Jameis Winston do?" Hardaway Jr. exclaimed before chomping down on a well-earned W. He knocked down three triples in Detroit's home victory.
Winston is slated to hit free agency this offseason but don't expect the stream of content to let up anytime in the near future.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
