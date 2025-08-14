What Josh Allen said about Buffalo Bills’ Keon Coleman
While the Bills dropped their preseason matchup against the Giants 35-25 sans quarterback Josh Allen, there will be a key weapon the reigning NFL MVP will be counting on when Buffalo takes on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on September 7.
A Rising Star In Buffalo
Former Florida State star Keon Coleman made a name for himself during his rookie campaign in Buffalo, hauling in 29 receptions for 556 yards and four scores while battling through injury.
Despite missing time, he quickly became a reliable target in a Bills' offense that often spreads the ball around. His combination of size, body control, and ability to make contested catches made him an instant red-zone threat, something Buffalo was searching for in 2023.
Against the Giants, Coleman was limited to just one reception for no gain, but the stat line doesn’t tell the whole story.
The Opelousas, Louisiana native has been one of the most talked-about players in Buffalo’s training camp, consistently earning praise from Allen and the coaching staff for his development. Now fully healthy, Coleman’s size and proven knack for winning jump-ball situations could be exactly what the Bills need when drives stall near the goal line.
Allen Continues to Praise Coleman's Ability to Win in Man Coverage
When asked if Coleman could be a difference-maker once the season begins, Allen didn’t hesitate to point out how the rookie’s physicality fits perfectly into Buffalo’s offensive plans.
"Absolutely. That's what we're going to need from him during the season is to be a big guy, and he's a big guy," Allen said during the post-game media availability. "So go out there, and if teams want to play post high man coverage and we've got a back shot, we have to have a guy that can go win, and he's consistently done that in this camp."
Allen’s praise wasn’t just about Coleman’s measurables. The veteran quarterback has been equally impressed by his growth in the finer details of the position.
"We're still seeing a lot of growth in his game and just the nuance to playing the receiver position and doing the things that we are asking him to do, and he's taking it in stride right now." Allen continued. "He's having a really good camp."
If Coleman’s camp production carries into the regular season, the Bills’ offense could have a dangerous new dimension, forcing defenses to pick their poison between defending Kahlil Shakir or risking Coleman winning a one-on-one matchup in the end zone.
