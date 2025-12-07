Bills-Bengals Clash Turned Into Iconic Highmark Stadium Snow Game
It’s now officially December because NFL fans got to witness a beautiful snow game on Sunday.
The snow fell down in big flakes in Orchard Park, N.Y., where the Bills-Bengals game took place in Week 14. The Bills have just two more home games on their 2025 regular season schedule before they move to the nearby New Highmark Stadium next season, so this could be the last time Buffalo fans experience a snow game in this stadium.
It’s important to note that the Bills’ New Highmark Stadium, which is right across the street, will have snow-melting technology put in the field. So, fans likely won’t get to witness a snow-covered field to this extent next season and beyond.
Even though the Bills were down 21–11 at halftime, at least all of the fans in attendance saw some beautiful scenery. The juxtaposition of the white snow against the blue and white uniforms is always stunning.
Fans at home and at the stadium alike were in awe of the sights at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Check out some of the best pictures and videos on social media highlighting the snow game.
Check out some pictures from the game photographers. Snow photos are always iconic.