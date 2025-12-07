SI

Bills-Bengals Clash Turned Into Iconic Highmark Stadium Snow Game

This might be one of the last, or the last, snow game in the current Bills’ stadium before they move to the new one next season.

Madison Williams

The Bills–Bengals game provided some awesome snow content.
The Bills–Bengals game provided some awesome snow content. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s now officially December because NFL fans got to witness a beautiful snow game on Sunday.

The snow fell down in big flakes in Orchard Park, N.Y., where the Bills-Bengals game took place in Week 14. The Bills have just two more home games on their 2025 regular season schedule before they move to the nearby New Highmark Stadium next season, so this could be the last time Buffalo fans experience a snow game in this stadium.

It’s important to note that the Bills’ New Highmark Stadium, which is right across the street, will have snow-melting technology put in the field. So, fans likely won’t get to witness a snow-covered field to this extent next season and beyond.

Even though the Bills were down 21–11 at halftime, at least all of the fans in attendance saw some beautiful scenery. The juxtaposition of the white snow against the blue and white uniforms is always stunning.

Fans at home and at the stadium alike were in awe of the sights at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Check out some of the best pictures and videos on social media highlighting the snow game.

Check out some pictures from the game photographers. Snow photos are always iconic.

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow warmed up on the snowy field before the game. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Josh Allen
The snow came down while the Bills ran onto the field for introductions. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Mike Gesicki
Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught a pass from Joe Burrow despite the snow falling down. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Josh Allen
The flakes got bigger as the first half continued on. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Khalil Shakir
Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught a touchdown pass while sliding on the snow. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL