Mike Norvell names under the radar FSU player who could make 2025 impact
TALLAHASSEE - The Florida State Seminoles have been hard at work on the practice fields at Doak Campbell Stadium as they prepare for their season-opening matchup against Alabama on August 30. Their first game of the season will be a true test of how fast head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will be able to bounce back after last year's campaign.
One of the question marks heading into fall camp was an absolute decimation of key starters on the offensive line due to injury during the spring. Early signs were given about the return of redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy, and with just two weeks left to go, Norvell gave another update.
READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey gets honest about playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers
Rizy Will "Absolutely" Make an Impact
After missing valuable reps in the spring, Rizy wasted no time making his presence felt once fall camp began. His size, versatility, and football IQ have stood out to coaches during drills, and he’s quickly reasserted himself as a contender for a key role on the offensive line.
"Rizy's been really good. He's come in and just immediately jumped into the competition. Rizy has such flexibility in where he can play, and he's so smart," Norvell said to the media on Wednesday. "He's going to absolutely be an impact for this football team this year."
The 6'5", 310-pounder appeared in 11 games with five starts in 2024 after transferring from Harvard. Now healthy, he’s expected to be a major contributor to the line under new offensive line coach Herb Hand. Norvell said that the moment Rizy got a chance to go live, it didn’t feel like he had missed a beat.
"He's coming off the injury, and when he went live. We got some pod work and things done before that, but when he went live, you didn’t feel like he had missed a beat," Nole continued. "There are still some rust things to work off and a little fine-tuning of some of the technique and fundamentals, but he's a great competitor and teammate, very smart. I'm very pleased with what I've seen here in the last week."
Now healthy, he joins redshirt seniors Gunnar Hansen, Adrian Medley, Michah Pettus, Luke Petitbon, and Richie Lonard IV in the rotation up front.
The veteran group will be tasked with protecting offensive coordinator Gus Malzan's new-look offense against one of the nation’s most physical defenses in Alabama, which stands as an early proving ground that could set the tone for the rest of the season.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok