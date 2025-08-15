What Kyler Murray said about Arizona Cardinals’ Trey Benson
Although 2024 may have been a disappointing season for the Florida State Seminoles, one decade-long streak stayed alive for FSU. Since 1984, at least one standout 'Nole has been selected in the NFL Draft. With a total of 302 Seminoles having heard their name called on draft night, it's no secret that Florida State has a history of producing elite talent.
With just a few weeks ahead of the first regular-season NFL game, 37 former Seminoles will be taking the field for game one at the highest level the game of football has to offer.
Kyler Murray Praises Former FSU RB Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson, who donned the garnet and gold during the 2022 and 2023 seasons after beginning his college career at Oregon, recently received some high praise from his quarterback.
"I think this will be a big breakout year for Trey. " Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said.
"I think it's just confidence and then reps, and letting the game slow down for him, and just continuing to play more football," Murray added. "The more football he's gonna play, the better he's gonna be."
The praise from Murray should not be taken for granted, as the former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time Pro Bowler now enters his seventh season in the NFL.
In their first preseason game of the season, Benson rushed for 29 yards on 9 carries, also accounting for one 20-yard reception.
While playing in a backup role his rookie season, Benson ran for 291 yards on 63 carries with one touchdown, with an additional 59 yards in the air on 6 receptions in 13 games.
During his two seasons with Florida State, Benson made 26 game appearances with 16 starts. In 2022, he ran for 990 yards on 154 rushes, along with nine touchdowns, and added 13 receptions for 144 yards.
On kick return, Benson amassed 192 yards along with one touchdown. In 2023, Benson rushed for 906 yards on 156 carries with 14 touchdowns on the ground, along with an additional 20 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown reception.
The two-time second-team All-ACC honoree and 2023 ACC champion was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 3rd round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 66th overall pick.
Benson and the Cardinals will take the field again on Saturday, August 16th at 9:30 PM EST as they face the Denver Broncos in their second preseason game of 2025.
