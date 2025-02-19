Two Florida State true freshmen named as 'instant impact defenders' for 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles are bringing in a 2025 recruiting class that is filled with talented prep prospects and experienced players from the transfer portal. The Seminoles went out seeking reinforcements following a 2-10 season, finding plenty of new faces that could take on big roles as soon as this fall.
It's not every day you see a true freshman take on a large role on the defensive line in their first season at the college level. However, Florida State signed a pair of prep prospects that might prove to be too talented to keep off the field.
On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire identified defensive end Tylon Lee and defensive tackle Kevin Wynn as two newcomers who can be considered as instant impact defenders for the Seminoles in 2025.
"I think these two players are simply too talented to come into a team that won two games last season and not immediately contribute," Bellaire said on The Inside Scoop. "Those two players are On3 five-star Tylon Lee and top-100 prospect Kevin Wynn."
"When we talk about game-changers and the ability to wreck opposing game plans, we talk about players like Tylon Lee. He's 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and plays with his hair on fire," Bellaire continued. "He's someone who I see becoming a true three-down edge defender for this Seminole defense that once he steps on the field he's never going to come off."
"With Kevin Wynn, you have the security blanket, right? This is the guy that you plug into the middle of your defensive front and just let the kid go to work," Bellaire added. "He's 6-foot-2, 325 pounds, and is a total anchor at the nose tackle position but he can still be an effective pass-rusher from the interior. These two have no reason not to see the field for Florida State next season."
As a senior, Lee totaled 87 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.
During his senior season, Wynn recorded 68 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and three blocked field goals.
Florida State kicks off its 2025 campaign against Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
