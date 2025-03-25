Nole Gameday

4-star offensive lineman trims recruitment down to five, FSU Football makes the cut

The Seminoles are continuing to look for reinforcements upfront.

Florida State is in the hunt for a four-star prospect who decommitted from Tennessee a few weeks ago.

On Monday evening, four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Anderson was in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit at the beginning of February. The trip came in the days following his decision to back off his pledge to the Volunteers. Anderson has already scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 13-15. He's also expected to check out his other four finalists this summer.

The Seminoles have their work cut out for them but offensive line coach Herb Hand and head coach Mike Norvell impressed Anderson during his previous visit. They'll have to do the same thing in a few months.

The Georgia native spent his junior season at North Cobb High School. The Warriors went 11-1 and advanced into the playoffs with Anderson starting at right tackle. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 354 overall prospect, the No. 28 IOL, and the No. 41 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

