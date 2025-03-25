4-star offensive lineman trims recruitment down to five, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State is in the hunt for a four-star prospect who decommitted from Tennessee a few weeks ago.
On Monday evening, four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee.
READ MORE: New FSU QB compares his personality to Jameis Winston
Anderson was in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit at the beginning of February. The trip came in the days following his decision to back off his pledge to the Volunteers. Anderson has already scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 13-15. He's also expected to check out his other four finalists this summer.
The Seminoles have their work cut out for them but offensive line coach Herb Hand and head coach Mike Norvell impressed Anderson during his previous visit. They'll have to do the same thing in a few months.
The Georgia native spent his junior season at North Cobb High School. The Warriors went 11-1 and advanced into the playoffs with Anderson starting at right tackle. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 354 overall prospect, the No. 28 IOL, and the No. 41 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp