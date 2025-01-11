6-Foot-4 Quarterback Visiting FSU Football On Saturday
Florida State will have a few visitors in Tallahassee this weekend to check out the campus and meet with the new coaching staff. Among the recruits will be a talented up-and-coming signal-caller.
According to his social media, 2027 quarterback Jayce Johnson plans to take his first visit of the offseason to Florida State this weekend. Johnson has held an offer from the Seminoles since October but hasn't been on campus since the program hired offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. He's already familiar with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and head coach Mike Norvell.
Johnson is coming off a sophomore season where he guided Lowndes High School to a 10-2 record and a berth in the playoffs. He completed 123/183 passes (67.2%) for 1,799 yards with 16 touchdowns to three interceptions along with 79 carries for 318 yards and three more scores. Johnson had a season-best 312 passing yards on 20/27 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 27-20 loss to Colquitt County High School on October 4. He added a score on the ground in the defeat.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback hasn't been ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports. With two years left to play at the prep level, there's a lot to like about the potential he's already displayed.
Johnson has already picked up offers from programs such as Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Indiana, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic, USF, and FAMU. He was last at FSU in November to watch the Seminoles' loss to North Carolina in Doak Campbell Stadium. He also visited Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Georgia during the fall.
Florida State does not yet hold a commitment in its 2027 class.
Johnson is one of eight quarterbacks that the Seminoles have offered in the 2027 class.
