6-foot-6 Offensive Tackle includes Florida State In Top-10 Schools List
Florida State is a contender for a massive offensive tackle in the 2026 class.
On Saturday, 2026 offensive tackle Joel Ervin announced his top-10 schools list. Florida State made the cut alongside Kentucky, Florida, USC, Louisville, Colorado, Miami, South Carolina, Syracuse, and UCF.
Ervin picked up an offer from the Seminoles in November shortly before former offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins was fired. With that being said, the Knights joined his recruitment over the summer when Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand were with the program. It wouldn't be a surprise if FSU is still interested in his services.
The Florida native has started at left tackle for Fort Myers High School over the last two seasons. The Green Wave advanced to the playoffs both years.
Ervin stands at 6-foot-6, 280-pounds and is currently unranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 6 in the country and includes four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, three-star defensive back Darryl Bell III, three-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes, and three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.
