Blue-chip defensive end plans to be back in Tallahassee this spring
Florida State's defensive end room underwent a massive overhaul this offseason. As it stands, the Seminoles are only set to return two scholarship members to the room who were with the program last fall. The coaching staff was able to net a plethora of new faces from the NCAA Transfer Portal and high school level but need to replenish their young talent moving forward.
Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton already has the Seminoles in the mix for multiple talented rising seniors in the 2026 class.
READ MORE: Jets reportedly ‘rushed’ former FSU QB Jordan Travis’ rehab causing setback
After hosting four-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes for an unofficial visit in January, Florida State is expected to get the blue-chip prospect back in Tallahassee on April 8, per Rivals's Sam Spiegelman. Griffin-Haynes is also set to take trips to Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama.
During his previous visit to Florida State a few weeks ago, Griffin-Haynes was joined by his brother, linebacker Jayden Griffin-Haynes. The Seminoles offered Jayden while the pair of siblings were on campus which could help their chances as the two have expressed that they want to play together at the college level.
FSU director of recruiting strategy, DJ Daniels, spent ample time around Griffin-Haynes while he was on campus. Daniels is a rising star in the personnel department who is from Wilson, North Carolina.
Griffin-Haynes was previously pledged to North Carolina before the program parted ways with Mack Brown. New head coach Bill Belichick has swiftly made him a priority as the Tar Heels try to get him back into their 2026 class.
The North Carolina native also plays basketball at the prep level but he's expected to focus solely on football in college.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 222 overall prospect, the No. 19 EDGE, and the No. 14 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge from a defensive end yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine