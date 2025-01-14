Blue-Chip Defensive Lineman Plans Visit To Florida State
Florida State is preparing to host a couple of talented prospects across multiple classes this weekend. It's officially Junior Day season in Tallahassee and this period is even more important than normal considering the new faces across the Seminoles' staff.
On Tuesday, four-star defensive end Katrell Webb announced his plans to be in town on Saturday. He's held an offer from the Seminoles for more than a year but this will be his first opportunity to meet with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White.
Webb is coming off a productive junior year where he recorded 68 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one pass deflection, and one interception. He also caught two passes for five yards and a touchdown. Webb recorded three games of 8+ tackles, including eight tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in a 20-19 victory against Grayson High School on August 16.
The Georgia native helped guide Collins Hill High School to an 11-2 record and a run in the playoffs. Collins Hill is the same program that former FSU commit Travis Hunter starred for before flipping to Jackson State and Deion Sanders during the Early Signing Period.
Last fall, Webb took visits to Miami and Alabama. He's previously seen Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Indiana, Louisville, and Georgia Tech, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 292 overall prospect, the No. 23 EDGE, and the No. 35 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman yet.
