Blue-chip prospect trims recruitment to ten, FSU Football makes the cut

The four-star offensive lineman visited Tallahassee earlier this month.

Dustin Lewis

Sam Roseborough/Twitter
The recruiting timeline has basically been expedited compared to years past with the Early Signing Period taking place earlier than ever before. Considering the majority of recruits sign in December, that means rising seniors around the country are already preparing to release top lists and make verbal commitments.

On Tuesday, four-star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Penn State.

Roseborough has held an offer from the Seminoles since April of last year. However, his trip to Tallahassee for a junior day earlier this month marked his first opportunity to meet with new offensive line coach Herb Hand since the latter was officially hired by the program in December.

READ MORE: A small change to note to Florida State's off-field staff

The Florida native spent his junior season as the starting right tackle at Clearwater High School. He's expected to shift to the interior at the college level.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 110 overall prospect, the No. 8 IOL, and the No. 16 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles picked up a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne in late December.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Published
Dustin Lewis
