Blue-chip prospect trims recruitment to ten, FSU Football makes the cut
The recruiting timeline has basically been expedited compared to years past with the Early Signing Period taking place earlier than ever before. Considering the majority of recruits sign in December, that means rising seniors around the country are already preparing to release top lists and make verbal commitments.
On Tuesday, four-star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Penn State.
Roseborough has held an offer from the Seminoles since April of last year. However, his trip to Tallahassee for a junior day earlier this month marked his first opportunity to meet with new offensive line coach Herb Hand since the latter was officially hired by the program in December.
The Florida native spent his junior season as the starting right tackle at Clearwater High School. He's expected to shift to the interior at the college level.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 110 overall prospect, the No. 8 IOL, and the No. 16 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles picked up a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne in late December.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
