A small change to note to Florida State's off-field staff
Over the last few months, Florida State has hired plenty of new faces and moved on from assistant coaches who were with the program for multiple years. That's just how life goes following a 2-10 season that proved to be an absolute train wreck from beginning to end.
The Seminoles are also making changes across the staff as returning coaches are shifted to new roles. There is at least one more adjustment to note this offseason.
Recently, Florida State updated its online roster to reflect that D'Mitri Emmanuel will serve as a defensive graduate assistant for the 2025 season. Emmanuel joined the Seminoles as an offensive volunteer assistant following the conclusion of his playing career.
Emmanuel worked alongside former offensive line coach Alex Atkins and his staff last season. New offensive line coach Herb Hand mentioned him by name during his introductory press conference. At the same time, Florida State brought in assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams from Missouri and already has a returning graduate assistant in the room; Ben Miles.
Williams coached under Mike Norvell at Memphis and Florida State before spending a season in the SEC. He previously held graduate assistant and analyst roles with the Seminoles. Williams is a well-liked member of the coaching staff who will benefit the program on and off the field.
Miles is the younger son of legendary college football coach, Les Miles. He was hired by the Seminoles after working as a graduate assistant and analyst over his two years at Texas A&M. Miles had stints at Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas A&M as a player.
After playing along the offensive front for seven years at Charlotte and Florida State, Emmanuel is shifting to assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and associate head coach Odell Haggins. He'll have a chance to begin transitioning to that role this spring.
Emmanuel transferred to Florida State during the most successful period of Norvell's tenure. The Seminoles went 23-4 over 2022-23 with Emmanuel starting in all 27 games. He was a first-team All-ACC selection and helped the Seminoles capture their first ACC Championship in nine years during his redshirt senior season.
Winning a conference title in Charlotte had to be pretty sweet for the North Carolina native. Now, he'll have an opportunity to help Florida State get back to those heights as a coach.
Which New Coaches Did Florida State Hire For The 2025 Season?
Offense:
Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (UCF)
Herb Hand, Offensive Line Coach (UCF)
Tim Harris Jr., Wide Receivers Coach (UCF)
Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Missouri)
Brendan Bognar, Offensive Analyst (Samford)
Defense:
Tony White, Defensive Coordinator (Nebraska)
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line Coach (Nebraska)
Evan Cooper, Safeties Coach (Nebraska)
Jack Potenza, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Special Teams:
Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Catholic University)
Recruiting:
Devin Rispress, Director of Recruiting (Colorado)
