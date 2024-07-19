Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Target Sets Commitment Date With FSU Football In Final Four
Florida State is putting together one of the top wide receiver hauls in the 2025 class after landing a pair of top-100 prospects in CJ Wiley and Daylan McCutcheon. The duo could be special at the college level and the Seminoles might not be done just yet at the position.
On Thursday evening, four-star wide receiver Malik Clark finalized his decision date and contenders. Clark plans to announce his choice on July 25 between FSU, North Carolina State, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
READ MORE: FSU Football Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projections - Defense
The Seminoles are competing with a trio of local programs in this recruitment as Clark hails from Rock Hill, South Carolina. That's about half an hour from the Tar Heels, just over an hour from the Gamecocks, and three hours from the Wolfpack. If location matters much to Clark, it might be hard for Florida State to win out.
FSU recently offered Clark a scholarship in May, another factor that may have the program on the outside looking in leading up to his decision. He was in Tallahassee for an official visit from June 14-16 to learn more about what the Seminoles have to offer and to meet head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Clark took trips to North Carolina, South Carolina, and North Carolina State last month as well.
Clark is coming off a junior season where he caught 46 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns. He also competes in track and field where he placed third in the South Carolina 5A 100-meter finals with a 10.62-second time. He won the 5A Upper State title with a personal-best 10.55 100 meter dash.
Outside of Clark, the Seminoles are involved with wide receiver prospects such as five-star Kaliq Lockett, four-star Vernell Brown III, four-star Koby Howard, and four-star Dallas Wilson (Oregon).
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 213 overall prospect, the No. 24 WR, and the No. 3 recruit in South Carolina in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 18 in the country.
READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterback Goes Viral For Endorsement Deal With Circle K
