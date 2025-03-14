Breakout pass-rusher locks in visit to FSU Football for special recruiting weekend
Florida State will be bringing in a lot of talent to Tallahassee later this month for its annual spring recruiting event. Typically dubbed 'Legacy Weekend', the event normally sees the Seminoles welcome back former stars with prospective recruits around to meet with the players and coaching staff.
Among the visitors will be three-star defensive end Kamron Wilson, a rising senior who FSU offered at the beginning of February. Wilson has already locked in an official visit with the Seminoles and now he'll get an opportunity to check out campus ahead of that trip this summer.
READ MORE: Florida Gators standout unapologetic about controversial flag plant against FSU Football
On Friday morning, Wilson revealed his plans to visit Florida State on March 21. He'll be able to watch the Seminoles go through a spring practice while spending plenty of time around the program.
Wilson had a breakout junior season at Miami Southridge High School, racking up 118 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Wilson had five games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 40-8 victory against Edison High School on October 5.
The Florida native was honored for his performance as a first-team All-Dade selection by the Miami Herald and a first-team 6A all-star selection by FloridaHSFootball. He's still growing into his frame but his high ceiling makes him a recruit worth monitoring.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 554 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 82 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp