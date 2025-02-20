Elite 2026 safety set to take official visit to Florida State in June
4-star Class of 2026 safety Kaiden Hall is scheduled to take an official visit to Florida State this summer on June 6 in the middle of a five-school road trip across the country, per On3.com. Hall will also be taking trips to Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Penn State in June.
Hall has been on campus multiple times during his recruitment. He attended Florida State's home opener in September and came back in October during a loss to Clemson. Last summer, he was on campus for a recruiting camp to work out with the coaches.
The Milton, Florida native is ranked as the No. 10 safety in the country and the No. 17 player overall in the State of Florida. Playing on both sides of the ball, Hall amassed 32 tackles, four for a loss on defense, while adding 161 yards on the ground and two scores. He also caught eight receptions for 80 yards in his junior year.
He holds 25 offers from other programs but recently narrowed it down to Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida State, Florida, LSU, and Clemson, so getting him on campus will be crucial for the 'Noles.
READ MORE: Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
Florida State currently has the No. 12 recruiting class with six commits that include 3-star safety Daryl Bell III and 3-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
READ MORE: Two Florida State true freshmen named as 'instant impact defenders' for 2025 season
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry