Elite 2026 safety set to take official visit to Florida State in June

4-star Class of 2026 safety Kaiden Hall is scheduled to take an official visit to Florida State this summer on June 6 in the middle of a five-school road trip across the country, per On3.com. Hall will also be taking trips to Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Penn State in June.

Hall has been on campus multiple times during his recruitment. He attended Florida State's home opener in September and came back in October during a loss to Clemson. Last summer, he was on campus for a recruiting camp to work out with the coaches.

The Milton, Florida native is ranked as the No. 10 safety in the country and the No. 17 player overall in the State of Florida. Playing on both sides of the ball, Hall amassed 32 tackles, four for a loss on defense, while adding 161 yards on the ground and two scores. He also caught eight receptions for 80 yards in his junior year.

He holds 25 offers from other programs but recently narrowed it down to Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida State, Florida, LSU, and Clemson, so getting him on campus will be crucial for the 'Noles.

Florida State currently has the No. 12 recruiting class with six commits that include 3-star safety Daryl Bell III and 3-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

