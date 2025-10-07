Elite 5-star QB shares positive update for FSU football
Florida State is looking to make a big move on the recruiting trail.
Recruiting and development at the quarterback position has been a struggle during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. The majority of the signal-callers the Seminoles have signed from the prep level since 2020 have transferred from the program.
It's something that Florida State needs to change, as relying on the transfer portal every year can create unpredictable results. Sure, you can find a Jordan Travis, but you can also talk yourself into a DJ Uiagalelei.
The Seminoles already have their quarterback for #Tribe26 but are closing in on an elite prospect in the 2027 class.
Florida State Makes Top-5 For Elite QB Kavian Bryant
Over the weekend, five-star quarterback and elite recruit, Kavian Bryant, announced he was cutting his recruitment down to five. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Texas Tech, Texas, SMU, and Colorado.
Bryant has held an offer from FSU since January. He was on campus for a junior day in February and returned to Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles take down Alabama on August 30.
Texas Tech is believed to be the front-runner in Bryant's recruitment. The Red Raiders haven't been shy about their financial investments in the sport, fielding one of the most expensive rosters in the country this fall.
Florida State has work to do to secure Bryant's pledge. He could decide sooner rather than later.
The Texas native is one of the top recruits in his respective class. His dual-threat ability makes him a fit for what the Seminoles like to do on offense.
Last season, Bryant completed 120/146 passes for 2,442 yards with 34 touchdowns to three interceptions. He added 709 yards and 11 more scores on the ground, guiding Palestine Westwood High School to an 11-1 record and playoff appearance.
The 6-foot-1.5, 180-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 6 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Other quarterbacks to keep a close eye on for the Seminoles in the next recruiting cycle include four-star Trent Seaborn and three-star Logan Flaherty.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
The Seminoles haven't added a quarterback to #Tribe27 yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
