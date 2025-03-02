Elite wide receiver trims recruitment to 12, Florida State makes the cut
Florida State is in the running for some of the top players in the country in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Luckily for the Seminoles, the Sunshine State is filled with a talented crop of rising seniors, and head coach Mike Norvell is looking to take advantage.
On Saturday evening, four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell III announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12 schools. FSU made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, USC, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, North Carolina, and Syracuse.
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils Legend offers major compliment towards FSU's Leonard Hamilton
The Seminoles have been pursuing Russell IIII for nearly two years after offering him a scholarship in June of 2023. He's made a few trips to Tallahassee, most recently in March of last year to watch a spring practice.
A lot has changed at Florida State since then, most notably the program moving on from Ron Dugans and replacing him with Tim Harris Jr. A return visit in the near future will be a priority for the Seminoles in their pursuit of the blue-chip prospect.
Russell III is coming off a junior season where he led Miami North to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell III also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.
It's worth noting that four-star safety and Florida State commitment, Tedarius Hughes, recently transferred to Miami Northwestern for his season season. Hughes and Russell III will be teammates this fall.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 14 overall prospect, the No. 4 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine