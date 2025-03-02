Nole Gameday

Duke Blue Devils Legend offers major compliment towards FSU's Leonard Hamilton

Coach K addressed Leonard Hamilton's upcoming retirement.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, left, and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, embrace each other before the beginning of the ACC Championship game at the Spectrum Center on Saturday. 20190316 Dsc 3159
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, left, and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, embrace each other before the beginning of the ACC Championship game at the Spectrum Center on Saturday. 20190316 Dsc 3159 / Andrew Salinero/FSView
In this story:

There aren't many more legendary figures in the history of college basketball than Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. After stepping away from the game in 2022, his popularity in Durham hasn't waned.

With the Seminoles on the road facing off against the Blue Devils in one of Leonard Hamilton's final games, Krzyzewski offered a major compliment to the Florida State head coach. Krzyzewski highlighted Hamilton's impact on hundreds of players over the last two decades in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU

"In so many ways, my dear friend Leonard Hamilton is a pioneer in our profession.," Krzyzewski said per the broadcast. "While his tangible accomplishments are terrific, his impact on countless players along the way will be the greatest testament to his success. College basketball will miss him."

Hamilton and Krzyzewski met as foes countless times over the years. The most memorable matchup for Seminole fans is probably the 2012 buzzer-beater by Michael Snaer that quieted Cameron Indoor Stadium. Florida State beat Duke later that same year in the conference tournament to secure its first ACC Championship in program history.

Florida State's latest win against the Blue Devils came in January of 2022. The Seminoles took down Duke, 79-78, in a hard-fought overtime victory in the Donald L. Tucker Center.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Azareye'h Thomas' NFL Combine debut could cement first-round status

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career

 Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Basketball