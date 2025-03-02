Duke Blue Devils Legend offers major compliment towards FSU's Leonard Hamilton
There aren't many more legendary figures in the history of college basketball than Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. After stepping away from the game in 2022, his popularity in Durham hasn't waned.
With the Seminoles on the road facing off against the Blue Devils in one of Leonard Hamilton's final games, Krzyzewski offered a major compliment to the Florida State head coach. Krzyzewski highlighted Hamilton's impact on hundreds of players over the last two decades in Tallahassee.
"In so many ways, my dear friend Leonard Hamilton is a pioneer in our profession.," Krzyzewski said per the broadcast. "While his tangible accomplishments are terrific, his impact on countless players along the way will be the greatest testament to his success. College basketball will miss him."
Hamilton and Krzyzewski met as foes countless times over the years. The most memorable matchup for Seminole fans is probably the 2012 buzzer-beater by Michael Snaer that quieted Cameron Indoor Stadium. Florida State beat Duke later that same year in the conference tournament to secure its first ACC Championship in program history.
Florida State's latest win against the Blue Devils came in January of 2022. The Seminoles took down Duke, 79-78, in a hard-fought overtime victory in the Donald L. Tucker Center.
