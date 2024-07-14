Five-Star Offensive Tackle Commits To Alabama Over FSU Football And Oklahoma Sooners
Florida State is quietly building one of the top offensive line classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Seminoles already hold pledges from five-star Solomon Thomas and four-star Peyton Joseph with a couple of prospects remaining on the board.
You can cross at least one recruit off the list as five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood committed to Alabama over Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and TCU on Sunday afternoon. Haywood was one of the program's most coveted offensive tackle prospects. Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins will have to look elsewhere to fill out the final pieces of their class upfront.
The Texas native took his final official visit to FSU from June 21-23. However, the trip marked just his second trek to Tallahassee since being offered by the program well over a year ago. The Seminoles took their shot but it wasn't quite enough. Don't be surprised to see them not let up in this recruitment leading up to the Early Signing Period.
The Seminoles remain in pursuit of recruits such as five-star Josh Petty, four-star Ziyare Addison (Oregon) four-star Mario Nash (Mississippi State), and three-star Max Buchanan (Miami). Petty will make his decision in August and Florida State is a legitimate contender.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect, the No. 2 OT, and the No. 4 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 17 in the country.
