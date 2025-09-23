Five-star recruit puts Florida State football in contention
Florida State's quick rise back into a potential College Football Playoff contender has the program gaining momentum on the recruiting trail.
With the bulk of #Tribe26 in the boat, the Seminoles are already looking ahead to the 2027 and 2028 classes. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff typically have a focus on the future, and it usually leads to early commitments.
FSU has its eyes on one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle.
Five-Star CB JuJu Johnson Includes Florida State In Top-12
On Monday evening, five-star 2027 cornerback JuJu Johnson announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12 schools.
The Seminoles made the cut alongside Miami, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona State, and Nebraska.
FSU recently extended Johnson a scholarship on August 22.
The West Coast product hasn't visited Tallahassee during his recruitment. That's something the Seminoles will look to change in the near future.
During his sophomore season at Long Beach Poly High School, Johnson contributed on both sides of the ball. He recorded 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and an interception on defense. Johnson added eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 19 overall prospect, the No. 3 CB, and the No. 1 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams, and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
