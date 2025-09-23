Five-star recruit puts Florida State football in contention

Nole Gameday

The Seminoles are looking to make a splash on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
Florida State's quick rise back into a potential College Football Playoff contender has the program gaining momentum on the recruiting trail.

With the bulk of #Tribe26 in the boat, the Seminoles are already looking ahead to the 2027 and 2028 classes. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff typically have a focus on the future, and it usually leads to early commitments.

FSU has its eyes on one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle.

Five-Star CB JuJu Johnson Includes Florida State In Top-12

On Monday evening, five-star 2027 cornerback JuJu Johnson announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12 schools.

The Seminoles made the cut alongside Miami, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona State, and Nebraska.

FSU recently extended Johnson a scholarship on August 22.

The West Coast product hasn't visited Tallahassee during his recruitment. That's something the Seminoles will look to change in the near future.

During his sophomore season at Long Beach Poly High School, Johnson contributed on both sides of the ball. He recorded 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and an interception on defense. Johnson added eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 19 overall prospect, the No. 3 CB, and the No. 1 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams, and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

