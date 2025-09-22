FSU football tweaks depth chart before ACC opener against Virginia
The Florida State Seminoles will finally begin conference play in the late stages of September.
Through the first four weeks of the 2025 season, the Seminoles are off to a 3-0 start and holding on strong at No. 8 in the country.
None of that will matter if Florida State doesn't continue to take care of business in conference play.
The Seminoles are favored as they hit the road to take on the Virginia Cavaliers.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart. Ahead of the ACC opener, the Seminoles made a few changes.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Matchup With Virginia
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Virginia.
Florida State tweaked the depth chart slightly.
The Seminoles will get a few players back from injury for the matchup. Junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. is back on top of the depth chart at his position with redshirt senior Markeston Douglas and sophomores Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams listed as co-backups.
On defense, true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn makes his first appearance on the depth chart following a preseason leg injury. Wynn is a co-backup with redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson behind redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee is also on the two-deep. LaVallee has been out since the spring. He's listed as a co-backup with redshirt junior AJ Cottrill behind senior Elijah Herring.
Redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson is now a co-starter with redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr. Thompson started on Saturday.
Sophomore running back Kam Davis and true freshman wide receiver/tight end Chase Loftin were removed from the depth chart. Both players were injured in the win against Kent State.
Davis is replaced by redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr. while sophomore BJ Gibson steps into the slot with Loftin down.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR. OR Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Gavin Blackwell, Sr. OR Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
2. BJ Gibson, So.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Amaree Williams, So. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS So. OR Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So.
2. Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Deante McCray, RS Jr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr. OR Caleb LaVallee, RS So.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr.
2. Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr. OR Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Quindarrius Jones, Jr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Donny Hiebert, Jr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Kam Davis, So.
Punt Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
