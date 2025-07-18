Florida State adds blue-chip prospect to recruiting board
The college football offseason is almost over. Florida State will begin fall camp later this month as the showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30 is officially on the horizon.
One thing that never ends, especially in this sport, is recruiting. Whether it's the current cycle or preparing for the future, there's no slowing down on the trail.
The Seminoles have started to rise nationally with their #Tribe26 class. They are also putting in early work on the recruiting trail which could be beneficial in the years to come.
Earlier this week, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star offensive tackle and rising junior, Ismael Camara. A member of the 2027 class, Camara already boasts 20+ offers, including interest from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas, among others.
It's only an offer and the beginning of a relationship but it was cool to see Camara personally thank head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hand. He also referenced the legendary Bobby Bowden in his post on social media.
Camara has visited Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Texas since the calendar flipped to 2025. Florida State will be trying to get him on campus in the near future.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect, the No. 9 OT, and the No. 16 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
