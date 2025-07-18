Nole Gameday

Florida State adds blue-chip prospect to recruiting board

The Seminoles are pursuing one of the top recruits in the 2027 class.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
In this story:

The college football offseason is almost over. Florida State will begin fall camp later this month as the showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30 is officially on the horizon.

One thing that never ends, especially in this sport, is recruiting. Whether it's the current cycle or preparing for the future, there's no slowing down on the trail.

The Seminoles have started to rise nationally with their #Tribe26 class. They are also putting in early work on the recruiting trail which could be beneficial in the years to come.

READ MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide star fires back at FSU Football QB with sharp message

Earlier this week, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star offensive tackle and rising junior, Ismael Camara. A member of the 2027 class, Camara already boasts 20+ offers, including interest from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas, among others.

It's only an offer and the beginning of a relationship but it was cool to see Camara personally thank head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hand. He also referenced the legendary Bobby Bowden in his post on social media.

Camara has visited Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Texas since the calendar flipped to 2025. Florida State will be trying to get him on campus in the near future.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect, the No. 9 OT, and the No. 16 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting