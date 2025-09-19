Nole Gameday

Florida State football makes big move in race for rising recruit

The Seminoles are looking for the final pieces of #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's efforts on the recruiting trail continue into September.

For the most part, the Seminoles have wrapped up the major haul in #Tribe26. As things stand, the class sits inside the top-15 in the country with the potential to bump up a few spots before the Early Signing Period.

The coaching staff is searching for the final pieces to fill out what's been a productive cycle thus far.

READ MORE: Game Preview for No. 7 Florida State Seminoles vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Evaluations are ongoing on early film from prospects on the fringe. That's led to a new offer by the Seminoles.

Three-Star OT Jared Doughty Picks Up Offer From FSU

Herb Hand
FSU Athletics

On Thursday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star offensive tackle Jared Doughty.

Doughty wasted no time announcing that he's set up an official visit to Tallahassee. He'll be on campus for the game against Pittsburgh on October 11. Doughty also has trips planned to Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, and Alabama.

The Georgia native pledged to Georgia State in June. However, he backed off that commitment earlier this month, shortly after picking up offers from Georgia, Auburn, and Missouri.

Doughty isn't believed to have visited Florida State previously.

The 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 912 overall prospect, the No. 75 OT, and the No. 96 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The Seminoles will have to make quite the impression to stave off a few SEC powers.

FSU could certainly use it as the program remains without an offensive tackle in the class. Four-star and recent UCLA decommit Johnnie Jones is another option for the coaching staff.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, three-star offensive lineman Michael Iontata, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting