Florida State football makes big move in race for rising recruit
Florida State's efforts on the recruiting trail continue into September.
For the most part, the Seminoles have wrapped up the major haul in #Tribe26. As things stand, the class sits inside the top-15 in the country with the potential to bump up a few spots before the Early Signing Period.
The coaching staff is searching for the final pieces to fill out what's been a productive cycle thus far.
Evaluations are ongoing on early film from prospects on the fringe. That's led to a new offer by the Seminoles.
Three-Star OT Jared Doughty Picks Up Offer From FSU
On Thursday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star offensive tackle Jared Doughty.
Doughty wasted no time announcing that he's set up an official visit to Tallahassee. He'll be on campus for the game against Pittsburgh on October 11. Doughty also has trips planned to Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, and Alabama.
The Georgia native pledged to Georgia State in June. However, he backed off that commitment earlier this month, shortly after picking up offers from Georgia, Auburn, and Missouri.
Doughty isn't believed to have visited Florida State previously.
The 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 912 overall prospect, the No. 75 OT, and the No. 96 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The Seminoles will have to make quite the impression to stave off a few SEC powers.
FSU could certainly use it as the program remains without an offensive tackle in the class. Four-star and recent UCLA decommit Johnnie Jones is another option for the coaching staff.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, three-star offensive lineman Michael Iontata, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
