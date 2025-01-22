Florida State Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commit Picks Up Offer From Big 12 School
Florida State has yet to sign a top-10 prep recruiting class since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are looking to change that with #Tribe26 but they'll have to battle for some of their commitments to the very end of the process in December.
Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver and FSU pledge, Efrem White, announced that he's picked up an offer from Baylor. Stanford also extended him a scholarship earlier this month.
White is one of FSU's longest standing commitments as he originally pledged to the Seminoles in December 2023. He was on campus this past weekend for the first official junior day of the year, meeting with head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he contributed all over the field for Vero Beach High School. He caught 25 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns on offense while totaling 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and three interceptions on defense. White also served as the team's punter, averaging 32.1 yards on 11 boots, and returned six kickoffs for 185 yards (30.8 yards per return).
White caught a season-high four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 victory against Centennial High School on September 12. He scored three touchdowns against Palm Bay High School and picked off a pass in three different games. Vero Beach finished 8-4 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
At this stage, it doesn't feel like the Seminoles have much to worry about as far as White's commitment to Florida State. The coaching staff needs to continue to get him on campus throughout the year and make him feel comfortable about his fit in Malzahn's offense.
The 6-foot-1.5, 155-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 89 overall prospect, the No. 6 ATH, and the No. 15 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Has Decommitted From Florida State's 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star CB Jaelen Waters (committed to UF)
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'