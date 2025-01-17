Florida State Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commitment Picks Up Offer From SEC Program
Florida State already has one of the top 2026 recruiting classes in the country early in the new year. The Seminoles are still going to have to do their part to hold onto their current commitments while continuing to add talent around them.
On Friday, four-star FSU wide receiver commitment Darryon Williams picked up an offer from South Carolina. Williams has been pledged to the Seminoles since April of 2024 and stuck with the program last fall despite a disappointing season. He's taken trips to Miami and Florida since his initial decision to join #Tribe26.
South Carolina has yet to land a wide receiver in its 2026 class. The Gamecocks have former FSU wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs on their roster.
Williams is coming off a junior season where he contributed all over the field for a Plant High School team that went 8-4 and made the state playoffs. He caught 18 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown along with three rushes for 12 yards on offense. Williams totaled nine tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense. He also returned two punts for 20 yards and three kickoffs for 139 yards, one of which Williams took back for a score.
READ MORE: Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal
The Florida native caught a season-high three passes for 110 yards and a score in an 81-0 victory against Sickles High School on October 5. He returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the same game during a 45-7 win against Bartow High School on November 15.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 195 overall prospect, the No. 14 ATH, and the No. 29 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. Alongside Williams, four-star wide receiver Efrem White is a member of #Tribe26.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'