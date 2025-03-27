Florida State commitment taking unofficial visit to Georgia Bulldogs
Florida State kicked off its #Tribe27 recruiting class with a commitment from rising junior defensive back Jaylen Scott earlier this year. Scott pledged to the Seminoles in January shortly after a visit to Tallahassee for a junior day.
Since then, Scott has only continued to draw more interest from other schools. He already holds offers from Tennessee, Auburn, UCF, and Marshall, among others. Scott is looking to add another SEC program to his offer sheet.
Scott will be taking an unofficial visit to the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, per his social media. This will be his second trip elsewhere since committing to Florida State as he was at Auburn earlier this month.
There's obviously a lot of time remaining until Scott puts pen to paper so it makes sense for the young prospect to continue exploring his options.
The Alabama native is coming off a terrific sophomore campaign at LeFlore High School where he starred all over the field. Scott totaled 107 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown while taking back a kickoff 95 yards for a score as well.
Scott recorded a season-high 16 tackles in a 44-6 victory against Wayne County High School on August 30. In a 44-0 playoff win against Northside High School on November 8, Scott totaled nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an 89-yard pick-six.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back has not yet been ranked in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds two verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
DB Jaylen Scott
DB Mekhi Williams
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
