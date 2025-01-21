Florida State Considered "Top Contender" For Elite Defender
The Florida State Seminoles hosted their first junior day of the year last weekend. The Seminoles landed a commitment from a 2027 prospect and are hoping the event will end up being a springboard of success in a few months.
Four-star defensive back and top-100 prospect, Samari Matthews, was one of the recruits in Tallahassee on Saturday. The trip had a positive impact for Florida State's chances to ultimately land the blue-chip recruit. According to On3, Matthews views the Seminoles as a "top contender" in his recruitment.
Matthews has held an offer from Florida State for over a year and he's been in Tallahassee a handful of times. This most recent trip was his first time on campus since the Seminoles revamped their coaching staff, including the hiring of new defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper.
The North Carolina native is coming off a junior season where he totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He helped guide Hough High School to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. Matthews forced a turnover in four of his ten appearances.
The Seminoles are battling with programs such as Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina, among others. The next step for Florida State is securing an official visit.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 57 overall prospect, the No. 5 CB, and the No. 7 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
