Florida State Flips Four-Star Quarterback From Oklahoma Sooners
Florida State has been searching for a new quarterback to add to its 2025 class after losing longtime pledge Tramell Jones Jr. last week. The Seminoles were involved with four-star Carter Smith as of late but found themselves forced to pivot in a different direction with the Florida native expected to land at Wisconsin.
On Thursday evening, four-star quarterback and Oklahoma commitment, Kevin Sperry, announced he was flipping to Florida State. Sperry pledged to the Sooners in March of 2023 and hasn't visited Tallahassee in nearly two years. This is a surprise, to say the least.
Sperry has played for three different high schools in the last three seasons. He led Oklahoma City Carl Albert High School to a 14-0 record and state championship a a junior, completing 131/191 passes (68.6%) for 2,564 yards with 31 touchdowns to four interceptions along with 93 rushes for 563 yards and 11 more scores.
The Texas native is back in his home state to finish out his prep career. He's guided Guyer High School to an 8-3 record, including a 52-30 playoff victory against McKinney High School last week. To this point of the season, Sperry has completed 131/234 passes (56%) for 2,026 yards with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding 642 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
READ MORE: Former FBS Coach With Ties To Mike Norvell Spotted At Florida State’s Practice
In a two-game stretch earlier this year, Sperry completed 32/56 passes for 540 yards with eight touchdowns to one interception.
Sperry was last at Florida State on December 16, 2022. He also came through that fall to watch FSU's regular season finale victory against Florida and worked out in front of the coaching staff at a summer camp.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 263 overall prospect, the No. 24 QB, and the No. 36 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Sperry, Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 43 to No. 34 in the country.
READ MORE: Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For FSU's Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators