Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell Visits Top-100 Defensive Back
Florida State's coaching staff is continuing their efforts on the road this week. The Seminoles have coaches traveling around the country to meet with prospects on the recruiting trail. It's an ongoing effort that should pay off over time.
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell made his way through Georgia. He took the time to drop in on four-star safety and top-100 prospect, Jordan Smith. The blue-chip recruit is high on FSU's list as defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. also checked in on Smith earlier this month.
Smith is coming off a notable junior season where he totaled 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and one 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. He recorded three games of 10+ tackles, including two performances of 12 tackles.
The Georgia native was offered by the Seminoles last June after his performance at a summer camp. He was back on campus in July. Smith hasn't returned to Tallahassee since the changes to the coaching staff, including the hiring of new defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper.
Georgia and Alabama are among the programs to meet with Smith during January. The Seminoles will need to get him on a return trip soon and secure an official visit moving forward in this recruitment.
READ MORE: FSU Offensive Line Coach Herb Hands Shows Off Unique Skills On Recruiting Trail
The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 57 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'