Florida State Lands First Commitment In 2027 Class From Talented Defensive Back Jaylen Scott
Florida State's first official junior day of the new year has already proved to be fruitful for the Seminoles. The program has made an addition to its 2027 class in the form of a young but talented defensive back.
On Saturday, 2027 cornerback Jaylen Scott announced his commitment to FSU. Scott is the first member of #Tribe27. He's not yet ranked according to 247Sports.
Scott made his decision after spending the day in Tallahassee and getting a chance to meet with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He's held on offer from the Seminoles since December when he was also on campus.
The Alabama native is coming off a terrific sophomore campaign at LeFlore High School where he starred all over the field. Scott totaled 107 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown while taking back a kickoff 95 yards for a score as well.
Scott recorded a season-high 16 tackles in a 44-6 victory against Wayne County High School on August 30. In a 44-0 playoff win against Northside High School on November 8, Scott totaled nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an 89-yard pick-six.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound athlete has a bright future in front of him if he continues on this current trajectory.
Scott chose the Seminoles over programs such as Tennessee, UCF, and Marshall, among others.
